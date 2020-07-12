Walker (knee) sat out practice Sunday in what Celtics coach Brad Stevens said was a pre-planned arrangement as the point guard eases back into action ahead of the resumption of the 2019-20 season, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

After missing six of the Celtics' final 10 games before the NBA went on hiatus in mid-March due to left knee soreness, Walker declared himself ready to go for the season restart in Orlando. Even so, the Celtics intend to take a measured approach with the 30-year-old, with the end goal of ensuring that he's able to handle a full minutes load without any restrictions by the time the postseason begins. With that in mind, fantasy players taking part in pools for the resumed season may want to dock Walker a few spots in drafts, as he's expected to face an unspecified minutes restriction for the remainder of the Celtics' regular-season slate.