Walker will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

The Celtics will rest Walker, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter, Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis and Jayson Tatum (illness) on Tuesday as they wrap up the preseason and turn their attention toward the regular season opener on Oct. 23 in Philadelphia.

More News
Our Latest Stories