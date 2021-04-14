Walker scored 21 points (7-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Trail Blazers.

It's the first time in April the veteran point guard has scored at least 20 points. Walker's scoring numbers may have taken a step back while Jayson Tatum emerges as the clear top option in Boston's offense, but that arrangement hasn't hurt his distribution numbers as Walker has dished at least six assists in seven straight games.