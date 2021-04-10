Walker recorded 17 points (5-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's overtime victory over the Timberwolves.

Walker (rest) returned to the lineup Friday and dished out a season-high nine assists along with the most rebounds he's hauled in since Feb. 14. The 30-year-old has now recorded at least six assists in five straight games. The 10-year guard looked refreshed after taking Wednesday's game off for rest purposes, and he'll look to build on his impressive performance Sunday on the road against the Nuggets.