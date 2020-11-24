Walker (knee) is still not 100 percent healthy, and coach Brad Stevens noted that it will be some time before he's going "full speed," per his interview on the Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman podcast.

This is not good news at all for the Celtics, who just lost Gordon Hayward in free agency. Walker's knee issues began to affect his performance greatly around mid-February last season. In his final 12 regular-season appearances, including bubble play, he shot just 37.3 percent from the field, scoring 14.8 points in 28.0 minutes. Walker was able to pick things up during the playoffs, but he still shot just 31.0 percent from deep. If his knee remains a constant issue, fantasy managers need to take that into account before drafting him. Walker being limited or out for stretches could also mean increased time for Jeff Teague, who has been a great source of assists when given the opportunity.