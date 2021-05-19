Walker (neck) had 29 points (10-24 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's play-in game win over Washington.

Walker has been up-and-down for much of the season, but Tuesday marked one of his better offensive efforts of the entire campaign, and it couldn't have come at a better time for the Celtics. The point guard missed the final three games of the regular season, but he should be fine for the start of Boston's Round 1 series against Brooklyn on Saturday.