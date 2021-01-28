Walker delivered 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Spurs.

Walker remains on a minutes restriction and it's clear he hasn't been able to shake off all the rust. He has scored in double digits in four straight games and has reached that feat in all but one contest since his season debut. He is shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range, though, and both marks would be their worst of their last six seasons. He should post better numbers as he keeps playing, though, and the potential is there to become a more valuable fantasy asse as the season progresses.