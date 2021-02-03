Walker collected 19 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in a narrow win over Golden State on Tuesday.

Walker struggled to find the bottom of the net throughout the game, but he was at least able to produce a solid effort on the boards and as a passer. The veteran is still struggling to find his rhythm after missing the first 11 games of the campaign. Since his return Jan. 17, Walker is averaging 15.0 points but shooting a paltry 36.6 percent from the field.