Walker collected 14 points (5-21 FG, 1-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, two blocks, one rebound and one steal in a 120-115 overtime loss to the Pelicans on Sunday.

In a game that the Celtics blew a 24-point lead, Walker really struggled from distance. The veteran had been shooting the ball well from three, making 43.5 percent, in the month of February going into Sunday's game. While the guard is no longer the number one option for Boston offensively, he is still capable of putting up good point and assist totals. Look for Walker to bounce back Tuesday.