Walker eked out 15 points (4-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and six turnovers across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 107-104 overtime road loss to the Clippers.

Walker's six turnovers highlight the Clippers' impressive ability to generate suffocating defense. Tonight was the first in which the Clippers could play both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Add their defensive tenacity to the hyper-aggressive Patrick Beverly, and any opposing star point guard will struggle. Walker continued his trend of being cold in the first half and then heating up in the second. Boston now ends their four game road trip Friday in Denver.