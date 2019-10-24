Celtics' Kemba Walker: Struggles in season opener
Walker chipped in 12 points (4-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-93 loss to the 76ers.
Walker was downright awful, as he couldn't buy a bucket from the field and ended up with more turnovers (three) than dimes. It will almost certainly take time for Walker to gel with his new teammates, and the 76ers will likely finish the season as one of the top defensive clubs in the league. Nevertheless, Walker will look to bounce back during Friday's matchup with the Raptors.
