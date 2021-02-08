Walker posted 14 points (4-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Sunday's 100-91 loss to the Suns.

Although Walker's scoring came from four three-pointers, those were the only shots he made in the loss. He shot a paltry 20 percent from the floor, which is his second-worst shooting performance since rejoining the starting lineup three weeks ago. Although Boston is scheduled for four games next week, Walker will likely miss Friday's game against the Pistons. Since his return, sitting on the tail end of a back-to-back has been a regular occurrence.