Walker contributed 17 points (6-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists and five rebounds over 32 minutes as the Celtics lost to the Nets on Wednesday 112-107.

After dropping 39 points against the Nets on Wednesday, Walker was much quieter this time around. Most of his woes came from long range, which is a far cry from his 41.3 percent average on threes for the season. Also, despite the small sample size, it may be worth noting that Walker is averaging 30 points when Boston is at home versus only 17.6 when they are on the road.