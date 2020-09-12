Walker produced 14 points (5-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 44 minutes of Friday's 92-87 Game 7 victory over the Raptors.

Walker's struggles from three-point range continued but that didn't stop the Celtics in this one. In fact, Walker proved to be one of the game's heroes, as he iced the win with a pair of free throws to give Boston a five-point lead with less than eight seconds remaining. The UConn product will look to get going from long range against Miami in the Eastern Finals beginning Tuesday night.