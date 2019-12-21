Celtics' Kemba Walker: Supplies 11 dimes, two points
Walker eked out two points (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds and one steal in Friday's 114-93 home win over Detroit.
Walker picked a good game to lay an egg, as Boston blew out Detroit from the second quarter on. In addition to missing all of his shots from the field, Walker committed an ugly seven turnovers. The star point guard was just off, with some of his turnovers from errant passes that went three rows deep into the crowd. Before this dud, Walker averaged 35.7 points per contest over his last three games. Expect him to turn things around Sunday at home versus the Hornets.
