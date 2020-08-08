Walker finished with 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 122-100 victory over the Raptors.

Walker saw his playing time limited to 23 minutes Friday as the game fell into garbage time down the stretch. He was available to play at least 30 minutes and so those with Walker on their roster need not worry about the downtick in playing time. He is ramping up nicely and all signs point to him being fully healthy come the playoffs.