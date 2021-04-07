Walker scored 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt) to go along with six assists and three rebounds across 36 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia.

Walker had his playing time pushed after seeing only 28 and 26 minutes in his last two games, respectively. He rebounded from some poor shooting nights from beyond the arc, as he entered Tuesday having gone 9-for-33 from three-point range across his last four contests. Walker has already been declared out to rest in the team's game Wednesday against the Knicks.