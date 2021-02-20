Walker dropped 28 points (10-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block across 34 minutes of Friday's victory over the Hawks.

Walker has seen his minutes, points, rebounds and assists all decline in three straight seasons. However, he is enjoying a solid February. After topping 20 points just once in six January games, he's now done so four times in eight contests this month. Walker has also hit multiple triples in seven outings while going 28-for-30 from the charity stripe.