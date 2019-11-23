Celtics' Kemba Walker: Test returns encouraging
Coach Brad Stevens said after Friday's 96-92 loss to the Nuggets that the initial scans and tests Walker (neck) underwent returned encouraging results.
Walker played 12 minutes and compiled zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, two steals and one rebound before departing in the first half after colliding with teammate Semi Ojeleye. The point guard was stretchered off the court and transported to a hospital, after which he was diagnosed with a concussion-like symptoms. Fortunately, Walker looks to have avoided any structural damage to his neck, leaving the head injury as the greater concern for the 29-year-old at this stage. Given the nature of the injury, Walker seems unlikely to be available for Monday's game against the Kings, but the Celtics are presumably viewing him as day-to-day at this time.
