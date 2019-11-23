Celtics' Kemba Walker: Tests back positive
Walker doesn't appear to have suffered any major structural damage after leaving Friday's game against Denver with an apparent neck injury.
Although the specifics surrounding the injury remain unclear, coach Brad Stevens stated that the initial returns of tests on Walker were positive. He's undergoing evaluation for a concussion, though an official diagnosis hasn't been provided yet. Look for an update over the coming days on Walker's availability for Monday's tilt with Sacramento.
