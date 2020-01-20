Celtics' Kemba Walker: To have minutes watched closely
Walker isn't expected to approach 40 minutes Monday against the Lakers, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
Walker has been cleared to return Monday following a one-game absence, and while he's expected to return to the starting lineup, coach Brad Stevens noted that the team will keep a close eye on Walker, especially considering he's coming off a knee injury.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...