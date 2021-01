Walker will play around 20 minutes Wednesday against the 76ers with the Celtics still limiting his playing time, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Walker will remain on a minutes limit coming off a knee injury. In his first game back, he posted nine points, four assists (five turnovers), three rebounds and three steals in 20 minutes, but the Celtics' offense was awful, scoring just 75 points against the Knicks.