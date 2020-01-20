Celtics' Kemba Walker: To play Monday
Walker will play in Monday's game against the Lakers, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Walker will make his return from a one-game absence due to left knee soreness in Monday's marquee matchup with the Lakers. the star point guard's averaging 22.1 points, 4.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 threes in 31.9 minutes per game on the season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...