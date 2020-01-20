Play

Walker will play in Monday's game against the Lakers, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Walker will make his return from a one-game absence due to left knee soreness in Monday's marquee matchup with the Lakers. the star point guard's averaging 22.1 points, 4.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 threes in 31.9 minutes per game on the season.

