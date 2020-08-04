Walker will play Tuesday against the Heat before resting for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn, Celtics play-by-play man Sean Grande reports.

Given the knee issues that have plagued Walker, this should come as no surprise. The All-Star guard is expected to play around 27 minutes Tuesday night -- a slight increase over the 22 minutes he saw in Sunday night's win over the Trail Blazers. This is the Celtics' only back-to-back set during seeding play, so the hope is that Walker will be available for the team's final three games against Toronto (Friday), Orlando (Sunday) and Memphis (Tuesday).