Walker posted 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists and two rebounds in Sunday's 125-113 season-ending Eastern Conference finals Game 6 loss.

Walker delivered a fine stat line for the Celtics, but not the type of stellar performance one might expect from Boston's star free agent. Over the six game ECF, Walker averaged 19.7 points, 4.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 3.0 three-pointers per game, plus shot 42.6 percent from the field, 80.0 percent from the free throw line and 34.6 percent from behind the arc. None of those numbers were particularly bad, but in crunch time he failed to provide the All-Star caliber performance hoped for when Boston signed Walker to a big four-year contract in July of 2019. Those averages were also a hair worse than his in-season figures. Boston will now leave the bubble and focus on the 2020-21 season.