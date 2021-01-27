Walker is unlikely to play in the second half of back-to-backs "probably the whole year," Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

To rest the problematic knee Walker has been dealing with since last year, the Celtics will opt not to put extra pressure on him by playing him in back-to-backs. Fantasy managers need to keep the situation in mind when deciding whether to start Walker in any given week. He's looked good when he's played so far, averaging 17.0 points on 14.0 shots while dishing out 4.8 assists in just 23.5 minutes per game.