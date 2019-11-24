Celtics' Kemba Walker: Unlikely to play Monday
Walker (concussion) is doubtful to play Monday against Sacramento due to a neck sprain, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Walker was stretchered off the court Friday with a neck injury and was experiencing concussion-like symptoms, and he's now officially been diagnosed with a neck sprain. All in all it's a positive development for the 29-year-old, and the fact he wasn't immediately ruled out bodes well for his return to the court. Walker is likely an extreme longshot to face the Kings on Monday, but perhaps he could return Wednesday or Friday versus the Nets. Brad Wanamaker should see increased opportunities during his absence.
More News
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Released from hospital•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Test returns encouraging•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Experiencing concussion-like symptoms•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Leaves game on stretcher•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Struggles in loss to Clippers•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Drops 19 in win•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...