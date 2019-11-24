Walker (concussion) is doubtful to play Monday against Sacramento due to a neck sprain, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Walker was stretchered off the court Friday with a neck injury and was experiencing concussion-like symptoms, and he's now officially been diagnosed with a neck sprain. All in all it's a positive development for the 29-year-old, and the fact he wasn't immediately ruled out bodes well for his return to the court. Walker is likely an extreme longshot to face the Kings on Monday, but perhaps he could return Wednesday or Friday versus the Nets. Brad Wanamaker should see increased opportunities during his absence.