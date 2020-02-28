Celtics' Kemba Walker: Unlikely to play Saturday
Walker (knee) is not expected to play Saturday against the Rockets, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Left knee soreness will probably keep Walker sidelined for a fifth straight game, but he is aiming for a return next week. In his absence, look for Marcus Smart and Brad Wanamaker to continue holding down the point guard spot.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...