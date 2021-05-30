Walker (knee) is unlikely to play in Game 4 against the Nets on Sunday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Walker looks like he'll be sidelined for Game 4 in this series due to a left knee bruise. The veteran guard has played poorly in the first three games of the series, averaging 12.7 points on 31.7 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. If he's sidelined, Payton Pritchard and Evan Fournier could see increased workloads.