Celtics' Kemba Walker: Walks to locker room
Walker went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Mavericks with an apparent neck injury, Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports reports. He finished with 29 points (9-17 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, five rebounds and a block over 33 minutes.
Walker was spotted receiving treatment from the team trainer during the final minutes of the fourth quarter, and he walked to the locker room shortly before the contest came to an end. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but it would be another big blow for the Celtics if he's forced to miss time, especially after he drained eight triples on the way to victory Monday night.
