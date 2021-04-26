Walker will not play in Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to a strained left side.

The diagnosis may be intentionally vague, as it's far more likely that Walker is simply getting a night off as the Celtics enter a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set. The Celtics were blown out by Charlotte on Sunday, but Walker managed a well-rounded 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes of action. Consider Walker questionable -- if not closer to probable -- for Wednesday's rematch against Charlotte.