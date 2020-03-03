Celtics' Kemba Walker: Will be limited to 25 minutes
Walker will face a minutes limit of around 20-to-25 minutes Tuesday night against the Nets, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
No surprise here, as coach Brad Stevens had hinted earlier in the day that this would be the case. The Celtics will take it easy with the All-Star point guard, who will make his return after missing the previous five games following the break.
