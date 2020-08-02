Walker will play between 17 and 23 minutes in Sunday's contest against Portland, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Walker is set to have his minutes limit increased after responding well during the team's walkthrough Saturday. The guard was only able to play a maximum of 20 minutes in the loss to the Bucks on Friday. Walker posted 16 points and dished out two assists in 19 minutes of action Friday, and will reportedly have his minutes increased incrementally.
