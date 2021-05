Walker (knee) is available for Friday's Game 3 against the Nets, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Walker was initially questionable due to a left knee medial bone bruise, but he'll play through the injury in Friday's crucial Game 3 with the Celtics down 2-0. So far in the series, he's averaged 16.0 points on 37.0 percent shooting, 4.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 28.5 minutes.