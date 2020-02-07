Celtics' Kemba Walker: Will play on minutes restriction
Walker (knee) will play Friday against the Hawks on a 30-minute limit, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Walker is good to go after missing three straight games with knee soreness. He's averaged 32.1 minutes per game this season, so the minutes restriction is unlikely to be a major factor for the point guard.
