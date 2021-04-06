Walker will play Tuesday night against the 76ers before resting for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Celtics play-by-play man Sean Grande reports.

As usual, Walker will play the first half of the Celtics' back-to-back set before sitting on night two. He's been load-managed throughout the season, and the plan appears to be working well, as Walker has not missed consecutive games since making his season debut in mid January. Since the All-Star break, Walker is averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.5 made three-pointers in 11 appearances.