Celtics' Kemba Walker: Will play Wednesday
Walker (neck) will play Wednesday against the Nets, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
It seemed like Walker could be in for an extended absence after a scary neck injury that occurred against the Nuggets, but he'll end up just missing one contest. With Walker returning to the starting five, Semi Ojeleye is expected to head back to the bench.
More News
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Probable to return Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Officially ruled out•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Released from hospital•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Test returns encouraging•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Experiencing concussion-like symptoms•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...