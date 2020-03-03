Celtics' Kemba Walker: Will play with minutes limit
Walker (knee) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Nets, but he will have a minutes limit, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.
As expected, Walker will make his return to action Tuesday night after he was able to go through practices on both Sunday and Monday. However, he'll face an unspecified minutes restriction, and his status will be one to monitor as the Celtics enter a Tuesday-Wednesday back-to-back set.
