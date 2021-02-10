Walker notched seven points (2-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and four rebounds across 30 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Jazz.

Walker failed to reach the 10-point mark for the third time in just 10 games this season, and his scoring figures have been wildly inconsistent of late. He hasn't been able to shake off all the rust following his late start to the campaign, and while he can produce in other areas aside from scoring, he won't have much value unless he can find a way to get out of the offensive problems he's going through.