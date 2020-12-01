The Celtics will update Walker's (knee) availability for game action in the first week of January, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Obviously, this is not great news for Walker, who continues to deal with the soreness in his left knee that limited him for parts of last season. The point guard received a stem cell injection in the knee during the offseason, and he's currently going through a strengthening program before returning to on-court work. With the season set to tip off in 21 days, Walker figures to miss at least the first two weeks of regular-season play -- and perhaps more. His absence should equate to a larger role for free-agent addition Jeff Teague to begin the season.