Celtics' Kemba Walker: Won't play Friday
Walker (illness) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The 29-year-old was officially questionable and was expected to be a game-time decision, but he'll end up receiving the night off due to the illness. Walker's availability for the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday in Chicago is also in question. Brad Wanamaker and Marcus Smart should see more run at the point for the Celtics on Friday.
More News
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Game-time call Friday•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Explodes for 30 points•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Scores 22 in win•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Supplies 11 dimes, two points•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Pours in game-high 32 points•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Scores 44 to go with full line•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...