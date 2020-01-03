Play

Walker (illness) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The 29-year-old was officially questionable and was expected to be a game-time decision, but he'll end up receiving the night off due to the illness. Walker's availability for the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday in Chicago is also in question. Brad Wanamaker and Marcus Smart should see more run at the point for the Celtics on Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories