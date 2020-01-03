Walker (illness) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The 29-year-old was officially questionable and was expected to be a game-time decision, but he'll end up receiving the night off due to the illness. Walker's availability for the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday in Chicago is also in question. Brad Wanamaker and Marcus Smart should see more run at the point for the Celtics on Friday.