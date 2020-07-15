Walker (knee) will not practice on consecutive days for the foreseeable future, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Due to Walker's troublesome left knee, the organization will opt to put him on a one-day-on, one-day-off practice plan. Still, all indications are that Walker will be available when games start. Boston's first seeding game is July 31 against Milwaukee.
