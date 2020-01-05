Celtics' Kemba Walker: Won't return Monday
Walker (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards.
The veteran guard will miss his third straight contest due to the illness. Marcus Smart is likely to receive another start at the point for the Celtics.
