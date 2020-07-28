Walker (knee) will rest for Tuesday's scrimmage against the Rockets, Tom Westerholm of The Springfield Republican reports.
Coach Brad Stevens will give Walker the day off for rest ahead of Friday's opener against the Bucks. Also resting are Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter.
