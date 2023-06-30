The Celtics signed Porzingis to a two-year, $60 million extension Friday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Porzingis was traded from Washington to Boston earlier this offseason. After exercising his player option for 2023-24, he is now tied to the franchise for three seasons. Porzingis had a career year in 2022-23, averaging 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 blocks in 32.6 minutes across 65 games on 49.8/38.5/85.1 shooting splits. While fantasy managers should expect a slight drop in his scoring due to playing alongside Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown, the Latvian big man should be a key cog for a contending Boston team.