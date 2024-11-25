Porzingis (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Clippers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
As expected, Porzingis has been upgraded from probable to available and will make his season debut Monday. With Al Horford (illness) and Luke Kornet (hamstring) out, Porzingis will likely start Monday but probably won't play 30-plus minutes.
