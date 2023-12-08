Porzingis (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis missed the last four games due to a calf injury but fully participated in practice Wednesday and will return to game action a few days later. Over 12 appearances in November, he averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30.2 minutes per game, but it's unclear whether he'll face a minutes limit following his absence.