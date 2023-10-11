Porzingis will start Wednesday's preseason contest against the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis started the preseason opener against the 76ers on Sunday, posting 17 points in 25 minutes, but he sat the second half of Boston's back-to-back set for rest purposes. The big man will be back in action Wednesday, and he'll presumably see around 25 minutes again.