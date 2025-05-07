Porzingis will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Porzingis will be in the second unit Wednesday for the first time during these NBA playoffs. The veteran scorer played only 13 minutes during Game 1 due to an illness, which has resulted in Al Horford replacing him in the starting lineup for Game 2.
