Porzingis supplied 19 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes during Friday's 126-97 win over Utah.

Porzingis has shot 57.0 percent or better in six of his last seven appearances and is averaging 24.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.1 blocks over that span. He has typically sat out one of the back-to-back games this season, although because he played just 27 minutes Friday, he could suit up Saturday against the Pacers.